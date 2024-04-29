Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PEO opened at $23.42 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

