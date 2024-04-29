Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.