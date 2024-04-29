Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,093 shares of company stock valued at $87,153,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $375.33 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

