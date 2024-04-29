Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $361.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

