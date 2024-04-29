Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $177.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

