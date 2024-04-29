Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $48.15 on Monday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

