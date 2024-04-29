Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR opened at $18.52 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

