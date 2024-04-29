Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

