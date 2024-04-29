Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $857.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.