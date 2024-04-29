National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %
National Western Life Group stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $250.16 and a twelve month high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
