National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $250.16 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

