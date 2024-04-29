New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Immunocore worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.