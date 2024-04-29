New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.17 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Wix.com worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

