New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,591 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Littelfuse worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 339,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 259,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $231.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

