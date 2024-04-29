New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 283 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATR opened at $143.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

