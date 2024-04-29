New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Clearwater Analytics worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,809,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

