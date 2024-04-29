Oppenheimer Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $64.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

