Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 1,781 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $25,040.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,435,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,303,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 24,609 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $345,756.45.

On Thursday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,623 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $36,879.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $197,106.69.

On Thursday, April 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,692,916.51.

NeuroPace Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $13.39 on Monday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeuroPace

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in NeuroPace by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.