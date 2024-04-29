New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,360 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,943,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,677,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

