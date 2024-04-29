Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $20.76 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 505.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
