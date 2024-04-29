Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,077 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

SQM opened at $44.14 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

