State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.88 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of NETSTREIT worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.00 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

