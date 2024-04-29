State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.96 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

