Stifel Nicolaus Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

