Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $2,424,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.36 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

