11,700 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in National Beverage by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

National Beverage stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

