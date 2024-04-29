Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

