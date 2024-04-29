Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.