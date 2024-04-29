iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

