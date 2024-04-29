Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 1,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

About Parke Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

