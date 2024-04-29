Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

