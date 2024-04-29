Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

