Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,209 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

