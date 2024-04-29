Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,164 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 40.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $81.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

