Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.45 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

