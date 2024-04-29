Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLG. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

