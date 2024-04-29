Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $38,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

