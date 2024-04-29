Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,423,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 312,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 161,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $89.80 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

