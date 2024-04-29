Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stake Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 348.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.50 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

