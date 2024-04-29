Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $26,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

