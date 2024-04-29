Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 931,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 861,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in STERIS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average of $216.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $181.78 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

