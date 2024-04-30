Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,853,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 6,877,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88,537.0 days.

Shares of Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

