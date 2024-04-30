Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,853,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 6,877,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88,537.0 days.

Country Garden Services Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

