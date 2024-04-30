Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Haynes International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
