Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Rises By 28.6%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

