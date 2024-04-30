Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Rises By 28.6%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
