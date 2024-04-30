Cwm LLC Has $789,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

