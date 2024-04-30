Cwm LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

