Fortrea (FTRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortrea Stock Performance
Fortrea stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
