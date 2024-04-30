Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

