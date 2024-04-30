Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
