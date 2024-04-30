Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,146.0 days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

