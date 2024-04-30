Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,146.0 days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
Avacta Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.