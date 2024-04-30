Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,071,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

