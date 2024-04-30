Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

